Vera Jean Macdonald
Peacefully on Wednesday May 20th, 2020 at her home in Glen Williams. Vera, in her 90th year, loving mother of Michael (Marcella) and Andrew. Loved grandma of Ferryn. Dear aunt of Paul. Predeceased by her sister Patricia. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown. Cremation has taken place. In memory, contributions to Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
