Vera peacefully passed away at Mountainview Residence, Georgetown on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband Clarence Denny (2010). Beloved mother "Mum" of Ray (Mary Lou), Joyce Marshall, the late Vern (2013) and daughter-in-law Linda. She was the proud grandma of Michael, Brian (Krista), Stephen, Gregory (Christina), Kevin (Megan), Kyle (Cristina), and Baillie Marshall. Great-Grandma of Isabelle, Emilie, Hayden, Grace, and Jettsyn. Vera was an elementary school teacher for thirty-two years. She spent her early years of teaching in several one-room schools until 1965 when Woodside School in Erin Township closed. She moved to the new Ospringe School in Wellington County where she finished her career as a teacher/librarian in 1986. She was a life-long learner completing her B.A. degree from Waterloo Lutheran University in 1970 as well as librarian qualification courses in the subsequent years. In her retirement years Vera became a world traveller visiting many places on four different continents. She had a passion for family history as well as Churchill Church where she served as secretary and treasurer for several decades. Due to Covid restrictions, a Private family service has taken place, at Churchill Community Church, Acton. Interment at Churchill Community Cemetery. Remembrances to the Churchill Community Church would be appreciated, by the family. www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com