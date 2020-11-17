Daughter of the late Caroline (Brown) and William Welsh. Peacefully on November 9th, 2020 at the Bennett Health Care Centre in Georgetown in her 93rd year. Vera is survived by one brother. She had a long, fulfilling nursing career that spanned decades and took her to her retirement in 1989 at Ottawa General Hospital. Family would like to thank the staff at the Bennett Centre for their continued care and compassion for Vera. In memory donations can be made to the charity of donor's choice. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co "Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there, I do not sleep I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn's rain, When you awaken in the mornings hush, I am the swift uplifting rush, Of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry I am not there, I did not die."



