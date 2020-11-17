1/1
Vera Welsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daughter of the late Caroline (Brown) and William Welsh. Peacefully on November 9th, 2020 at the Bennett Health Care Centre in Georgetown in her 93rd year. Vera is survived by one brother. She had a long, fulfilling nursing career that spanned decades and took her to her retirement in 1989 at Ottawa General Hospital. Family would like to thank the staff at the Bennett Centre for their continued care and compassion for Vera. In memory donations can be made to the charity of donor's choice. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co "Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there, I do not sleep I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn's rain, When you awaken in the mornings hush, I am the swift uplifting rush, Of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry I am not there, I did not die."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved