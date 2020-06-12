Vickie Engleby

Peacefully, on Tuesday June 9th, 2020 at her home, in Georgetown. Vickie, in her 76th year, wife of the late Fred Engleby. Loving mother of Jenny-Lynne (Tom) and Mike. Loved Grandma of Zoe (Kenny), Zena, Skylar and Madison. Great-grandma of Kamryn. Dear sister of Barb (Roy), Lindy (Jim) and Dan (Henrietta). Predeceased by her brother Jack. Vickie will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. A private family memorial service was held at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown on Saturday June 13th, at 11:00 am. In memory, contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send messages of condolences visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store