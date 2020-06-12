Vickie Engleby
Peacefully, on Tuesday June 9th, 2020 at her home, in Georgetown. Vickie, in her 76th year, wife of the late Fred Engleby. Loving mother of Jenny-Lynne (Tom) and Mike. Loved Grandma of Zoe (Kenny), Zena, Skylar and Madison. Great-grandma of Kamryn. Dear sister of Barb (Roy), Lindy (Jim) and Dan (Henrietta). Predeceased by her brother Jack. Vickie will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. A private family memorial service was held at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown on Saturday June 13th, at 11:00 am. In memory, contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send messages of condolences visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
