Burton, Victor Paul April 8th, 1935 - May 26th, 2020 On May 26th, 2020 shortly after 2:00 AM Victor Paul Burton lost his battle with Cancer and passed peacefully at home. Victor is survived by his wife Nancy, Sister Lulu Williams and Brother Roger Short, Daughter Sharon Kalmar, his Son Daryll Burton (Beverly), Step Daughter Janet Tibbits (Allan) and son-in-law Larry Pellizzari. Will be dearly missed by Grandson Robert and Granddaughters Tanya and Kayla, Great Grand Daughter Brooklyn and Great Grandson Brady. Victor has a very large family spanning the country from Newfoundland to British Columbia. Victor retired from his job with the City of Toronto after 34 years of service. Donations in remembrance can be sent to Credit Valley Hospital or Cancer Assist Services Halton Hills. A celebration of life will be planned when it can be safely attended.



