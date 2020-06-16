It is with broken hearts and immense sadness that we announce that Vince Delurey of Fergus passed away suddenly Friday June 12, 2020 at the age of 58. Vince was the loving husband and best friend to Tanya (nee Hanousek) for the past 35 years. He was an exceptionally supportive and loving father to daughter Sarah Minshall (Clayton), best friend and father to Jake Delurey (Gabi). Vince is survived by his father Patrick Delurey, his mother Gean McAllister, brother Robert Delurey and his family, and sister Colleen Delurey Cauchi and her family. Predeceased by his step father Ron McAllister. He was brother-in-law to Silvia Cadman (Rob), Rose Geneau (Maurice), Paul Hanousek (Joan) and predeceased by brother-in-law Mike Hanousek, and his mother-in-law Lore Hanousek. He was Uncle to Christopher, Ryan, Jay, Angie (Chris), Luc, Laura (Paul), P.J. (Tracey), Jeremy, and Nathan. He was Great Uncle to Lexie, Gabby, and Leo. Vince was born on December 5, 1961 on Bell Island in Newfoundland. He was a loving selfless husband and father who always put his family above all else. He was a nurturer who was sensitive, kind, lighthearted, quick and witty, but could also be a total badass when necessary. He was always tinkering around the house on some new project and never minded as long as he could go to the garage for a quick sesh or puff first. Vince's lifelong passion has always been with classic cars, but particularly Mopar's. He loved nothing better than going for a rip in the Cuda, especially if it meant spending the day with his family at a car show. Another passion that he recently discovered was that he had quite the green thumb. His kids will be forever grateful and proud for all of the knowledge that he taught and shared over the years. The relationship that he shared with his wife "Ton" or "Babe" as he referred to her, was the real deal. He would always say "it's just you and me babe", and he reminded his family multiple times per day how much he truly loved them with a hug or an "I love you". He will be tremendously missed each and every day and our worlds will never be the same again. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to St. John Ambulance - Fergus-Elora branch or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 16, 2020.