Peacefully, on Sunday June 21st, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Madeline, in her 96th year, wife of the late Homer Lyle Johnston. Loving mother of Greg (Donna), Randy (Mary Anne), Scott (Laura) and Lee. Proud grandma of Dan (Kristina), Brad (Tina), Nick, Zack (Melissa), Kristen (Jeff) and Cole. G.G. of Claire, Kayla, Grace and Lily. Predeceased by her sisters Florence, Rose and Thelma and by her brothers William and Gordon. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown on Saturday June 27th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory, contributions to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy or to view the funeral by livestream, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store