Wallace Stephen "Wally" Masson

Wallace Stephen "Wally" Masson Obituary
Passed peacefully on January 30th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital in his 71st year. Wally, beloved husband to Cindy for 38 years. Loving father of Melissa Gunther (nee Masson). Grandpa to Kegan, Daniel, Olivia and Ronan. Dear brother of Harvey (Connie) Masson and brother-in-law of Doug (Diana), Wayne (Rose) and John (Darlene) Cordingley. Wally is predeceased by Calvin (Kerrie) and David (Cathy) Cordingley and by Dayle Cordingley (Tony) Martin. He will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631 on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm. A Memorial Service was held in the Chapel at 2:00 pm. Spring Interment St. Stephen's Cemetery, Hornby. In memory contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 12, 2020
