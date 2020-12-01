1/1
William Albert "Bert" Simpson
On Thursday November 26th, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital as a result of contracting Covid-19. Bert, in his 88th year, beloved husband of Shirley for 64 years. Loving father of Mike (Donna), Terry (Dan), Brian (Darlene) and Barry (Brenda). Proud grandpa of Sean, Ryan, Emily and Ryan. Great grandpa of Owen. Dear brother-in-law of Arlene. Bert will be sadly missed by his furry friend Kopper. Bert will also be fondly remembered by his sisters and brothers; Ruth, Heather, Sheila, Elsie, Shawn, Pat, Ken, Robert, Diane and the late Mary, Alice, Jim, Ron, George, Gladys and Margaret. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, the family will have a celebration of Bert's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. To make a memorial donation or a condolence message, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 29, 2020
Shirley, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. My sympathy to all the family
Elda Watts
Elda Watts
