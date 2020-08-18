1/1
William (Bill) Armstrong
Bill Armstrong, at the age of 92 years, passed away peacefully at Peel Manor, Brampton on Sunday, August 16, 2020, loved husband of the late Marion Armstrong (February 2020). He was the loving father of Patsy (Ken), Elgin (deceased) (Linda), Marilyn (Wayne), Barbara (Ken). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Bill was a true gentleman right up to the end. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Peel Manor family for their love and care over the past two years. Due to the global pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Providence Cemetery, Caledon East. Donations may be made to Peel Manor, 525 Main Street N., Brampton L6X 1N9. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
