William Burtt

William Burtt Obituary
Peacefully on Wednesday December 25th, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital. Bill, in his 100th year, loved husband of the late Marion Burtt (nee Norman). Proud father of Pat Clarke (the late Mike) and grandfather of Jennifer, Joanne and Jeannette and their families and 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great granchchild. Dear brother of Eileen James, Norma Beck and Edward Burtt. Predeceased by sisters Dorothy Goodfellow and Florence Banks. At Bill's request there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Dec. 30, 2019
