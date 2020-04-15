Home

William James (Bill) Ward


1937 - 2020
William James (Bill) Ward Obituary
Ward, William James (Bill) March 20th, 1937 - April 10th, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our dear husband, Father and Grandfather on April 10th, 2020. Bill is survived by his loving wife Mae. Dear father of the late Steve (lrene), Cathy (George), Ken (Leanne), Rich (Susan) cherished grandfather to 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Bob, Ray, his sisters Faye, Gloria and Evelyn, and by their families. Cremation has taken place. ln memory contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills and The Parkinson's Society are greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 15, 2020
