Peacefully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020. Bill, in his 59th year, loving brother of Stephen (Susan) and Julie (Wayne). Most spectacular uncle of Sarah Westwood (Christopher) and Emily Berry. Dearly loved great uncle of Sophia Westwood. Forever cherished by many friends in Canada and in Germany. Bill is predeceased by his parents Louis and June Dreyer. He will be dearly missed. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown, Ontario. To send expressions of sympathy, or to make a donation to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills in Bill's memory, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store