Aletha June Schritt
1940 - 2020
OSCEOLA - Aletha June Schritt, 80, formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.

Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will greet friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Aletha was born on Jan. 31, 1940, at Albion, the daughter of Orville and Wilma (White) Warnke. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island. On Aug. 17, 1957, she was united in marriage to Leo Schritt.

Aletha was employed by Shopko for many years. Some of her enjoyments included crafts, playing Scrabble, anything John Wayne and in later years, adult coloring. She loved her family especially attending her granddaughter's activities.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kathy (Lonnie) Dixon of Dubuque, Iowa; granddaughter, Samantha (Matt) Gardner; great-grandchildren, Skyler and Ezra; a brother, Stephen (Beverly) Warnke of Grand Island; and niece, Tami Rice.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two sisters, Lois Plumley and Karon Warnke.

Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
