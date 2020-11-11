COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Alvina Mae ""Viny"" Olesen, 82, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Grand Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Visitation will be 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island, with a vigil service at 6:30. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Leo's Catholic Church with Father Don Buhrman celebrating.
Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Please know there are no expectations from the family regarding attendance due to COVID-19 and the service will be livestreamed on St. Leo's Catholic Church Facebook page and St. Leo's YouTube channel.
We are consoled simply knowing Viny is in your thoughts and prayers. If attending, social distancing and masks will be required. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Curran Funeral Chapel.
Viny was born Nov. 1, 1938, in Presho, S.D., and lived on her parents' farm outside of town with her five siblings. She grew up milking cows, gathering eggs, helping her mother cook and clean the house, and helping her dad in the fields.
At age 11, she drove the truck following her dad in the combine. Not tall enough to see over the steering wheel, she maintained her location by watching the row lines through a hole in the floorboard. Never shying away from anything that was asked of her on the farm, she even (maybe not voluntarily) had to scrub the cistern a few times because she was the only child small enough to fit down the hole - no lie. Her dad called her ""Half Pint.""
She graduated high school in 1956 and worked as a legal secretary in Kennebec, S.D., before moving to Pierre, S.D., to work in the state house. She married Ken Olesen of Presho on June 4, 1960, and they resided in Springfield, S.D., until Ken graduated from trade school. Their next move was to Valentine, Neb., where they had two sons and Ken worked as a diesel mechanic for Bushman Construction. They followed Ken's construction job to Cawker City, Kan., where they lived until settling in Grand Island in 1968.
Viny was never without sports in her life. She played basketball in high school and being only 5 feet tall, she was the quickest one on the court. She played volleyball, pitched both fast- and slow-pitch softball, and was a consummate bowler for more than 50 years.
Not one to just sit around, in addition to caring for her family and keeping an impeccable house, she held jobs that ranged from a daycare worker with special needs kids, to a tax preparer for H&R Block.
Beginning in the mid-70s she worked as a teller for Fonner Park during the horse racing season and stayed with them for more than 30 years before retiring to spend more time with Ken. She and Ken were a perfect match for each other. They loved gambling together (horses, dogs, basketball, football, the blackjack tables and one-armed bandits), playing cards, dancing and, most importantly, they genuinely loved each other and enjoyed each other's company.
After Ken's passing, Viny stayed in Grand Island until 2016 when she moved to Colorado Springs to enter a memory care facility and to be closer to her grandsons.
Viny is survived by her sons, Bret Olesen of Omaha and Blake Olesen-Phelps of Colorado Springs; a son-in-law, Barry Olesen-Phelps of Colorado Springs; two grandsons, Andrew Olesen-Phelps and Bryan Olesen-Phelps; a sister, Irene Swartz; four brothers-in-law, Roger Olesen of Grand Island, Sonny Tornow of Murdo, S.D., Cliff Swartz of Cleveland, Ohio, and Lloyd Thompson of Pierre, S.D.; two sisters-in-law, Dagmar Olesen of Pfullendorff, Germany, and Sharon Dreier of Roseburg, Ore.; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Striker, whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her parents, August and Josephine (Weber) Dreier; three sisters, Laura Seeley, Evelyn Tornow, and her twin sister, Alvena ""Veny"" Thompson; a brother, Joe Dreier; and two brothers-in-law, Ronald Olesen and Charles Seeley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to New Century Hospice, 6270 Lehman Drive #150, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Please share your thoughts and prayers at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under Viny's obituary.