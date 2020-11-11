1/1
Audrey Scott
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Scott, 94, of Grand Island, died Oct. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Apfel Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Adams will officiate. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Mrs. Scott was born Aug. 26, 1926, in Watsonville, Calif., the daughter of James and O. Lucille (Bertholf) Walker. At the age of 12, her family moved to Nebraska. She received her education and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School.

She was united in marriage to Arthur C. Scott Jr. on May 1, 1946, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island where she was employed by Skagway, doing copy writing in the '60s. She had a nighttime program, "Date with Jan," on KRGI and worked for the Siebert Company for seven years before going to the Veterans Service Office. Mrs. Scott was an Avon representative for many years.

Mrs. Scott was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephens Episcopal Church of Grand Island and held memberships in the VFW, Daughters of the Nile and La Femmes of the 40 et 8. She was a Girl Scout Brownie leader and a Cub Scout den mother. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Survivors include her two sons, Art C. (Maxine) Scott III of Ozark, Mo., and William A. (Kim) Scott of Grand Island; daughter, Jann (Bill) Greenwalt of Homer Glen, Ill; six grandchildren, Tiffany (Curt) Cunningham of Nixa, Mo., Shannon Greenwalt of Homer Glen, IL, Scottie (Natalie) Greenwalt of Homer Glen, Ill., Justin (Jenny) Scott of Grand Island, Kristen Scott (Paul DeMoulan) of Berthoud, Co., and Jillian Scott of Hastings; and six great-grandchildren, Caleb Cunningham, Selah, Asher and Tilon Scott, Nash Scott and Chloe and Alexis Greenwalt.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-0590
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved