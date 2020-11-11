Audrey Scott, 94, of Grand Island, died Oct. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Apfel Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Adams will officiate. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Mrs. Scott was born Aug. 26, 1926, in Watsonville, Calif., the daughter of James and O. Lucille (Bertholf) Walker. At the age of 12, her family moved to Nebraska. She received her education and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School.
She was united in marriage to Arthur C. Scott Jr. on May 1, 1946, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island where she was employed by Skagway, doing copy writing in the '60s. She had a nighttime program, "Date with Jan," on KRGI and worked for the Siebert Company for seven years before going to the Veterans Service Office. Mrs. Scott was an Avon representative for many years.
Mrs. Scott was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephens Episcopal Church of Grand Island and held memberships in the VFW, Daughters of the Nile and La Femmes of the 40 et 8. She was a Girl Scout Brownie leader and a Cub Scout den mother. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Survivors include her two sons, Art C. (Maxine) Scott III of Ozark, Mo., and William A. (Kim) Scott of Grand Island; daughter, Jann (Bill) Greenwalt of Homer Glen, Ill; six grandchildren, Tiffany (Curt) Cunningham of Nixa, Mo., Shannon Greenwalt of Homer Glen, IL, Scottie (Natalie) Greenwalt of Homer Glen, Ill., Justin (Jenny) Scott of Grand Island, Kristen Scott (Paul DeMoulan) of Berthoud, Co., and Jillian Scott of Hastings; and six great-grandchildren, Caleb Cunningham, Selah, Asher and Tilon Scott, Nash Scott and Chloe and Alexis Greenwalt.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apelfuneralhome.com.