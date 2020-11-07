1/
Carolyn I. Brennfoerder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn I. Brennfoerder, 81, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Grand Island Lakeview Care Home.

Services will take place at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Carolyn was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Lincoln, the daughter of Ray and Irene (Broz) Holroyd.

She attended school in Geneva, where she graduated from Geneva High School. Carolyn moved to Edgar and managed the local café; she lived in Lawrence for a few years until moving to Grand Island.

Carolyn enjoyed gardening and crocheted many gifts for friends and family. Her faith brought her peace and comfort while reading her Bible and watching the Christian stations. She was a Kansas City Royals and Broncos fan.

For the last several years, Carolyn was in the loving care of her brother, Goldy. She enjoyed visits from her granddaughters, Mandy and Jessie, and her great-grandkids, Maddie, Jase and Jax. She also looked forward to her phone calls from Craig.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Corey (Jackie) Brennfoerder of Edgar, Pam Hoelting of Holdrege, Craig (Jennifer) Brennfoerder of Norris City, Ill., and Curt (Charito) Brennfoerder of Yukon, Okla.; brothers, Elden "Goldy" Holroyd of Grand Island and Dwain Holroyd; along with many grandkids and great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left for Carolyn's family at www.giallfaiths.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 398-2929
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved