1/
Darlene Mae (Sorensen) Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Mae (Sorensen) Meyer, 87, of Grand Island, formerly of Palmer, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Heritage at Sagewood - Senior Living in Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. CDC guidelines will be followed. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer.

More details will appear later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenway Funeral Home
802 Templin Avenue
Palmer, NE 68864
(308) 894-3105
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved