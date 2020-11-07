1/1
David Miller
1961 - 2020
CLARKS - David Miller, 59, of Clarks died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, while taking care of his cattle near Clarks.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Krakow, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the church. Burial will be in the Clarks Cemetery in Clarks.

David Alfred was born June 30, 1961, to Ronald and Peggy (Ficken) Miller in Central City.

David attended school in Clarks graduating from Clarks High School in 1979. Following his graduation from the University of Nebraska in 1983, David returned to Clarks to farm and raise cattle. David was united in marriage to Kathleen Frances on June 29, 1985, at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Krakow. David would go on to work at Farmers State Bank; he also sold machinery and helped establish Clarks Trikes and Bikes.

David was a board member for Cottonwood Estates, on the Merrick County Planning and Zoning Committee and was a member of the Red Angus American Cattle Association. David enjoyed fishing and going on weekend bike rides. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathleen of Clarks; his children, Wyatt and Mikala Miller of Silver Creek, Chancy and Jonathon Hanquist of Aurora, and Morgan Miller of Clarks; his parents, Ronald and Peggy Miller of Clarks; his siblings, Lou Anne Miller of Lincoln, Gloria and Calvin Gress of Central City, and Deborah Zepeda of Minnesota; his grandchildren, Weston and Rylee Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Martin Richard Miller; his grandparents, Alfred and Thelma Ficken, and Arthur and Evelyn Miller; his aunt, Nancy Ficken; and mothers-in-law, Antonette Vetick and Alyce Vetick.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
at the church
NOV
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Parish
