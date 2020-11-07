David W. Schmidt, 54, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Skilled Care Unit, in Grand Island, after a short illness, with his family at his side.
Dave's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Third City Christian Church. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Dave was born May 7, 1966, in Faribault, Minn., the son of Jim and Laura (Warden) Schmidt. He lived in the Minnesota area until the age of 5 when his family moved to Yankton, S.D. There he attended Beatle Elementary and Yankton Jr. High School. His family then moved to Burwell where Dave received his high school education. He was active in choir, basketball, football and cross country.
Following high school, Dave worked for Great Plains Asbestos Removal until 1986, when he was in a near-fatal accident leaving him permanently disabled. In 1989, Dave was united in marriage to Debra Spilinek and to this union three children were born: Jordan, Hailey and Devon. Throughout his life, Dave had a few odds-and-ends jobs, but his main job was as a stay-at-home dad.
Dave enjoyed fishing, camping, listening to music, participating in demolition derbies, and watching his children's activities. Even though he only had one arm, there wasn't much that he couldn't do and he could do most things better than someone with two.
Dave is survived by the mother of his children, Deb Schmidt; his children, Jordan, Hailey and Devon and Devon's fiancé Hannah Eberl, all of Grand Island; his father, Jim Schmidt of Vermillion, S.D.; his mother, Loretta "Jonnie" Schmidt of Meckling, S.D.; brothers and sisters, Lisa (Jeff) Swindler of Clarinda, Iowa, Jamie Davis of Flagstaff, Ariz., Angel Boyd of Conway, S.C., Joe Farvour of Pocola, Okla., Randy Schmidt of Oklahoma City, Okla., Melvin Schmidt of Horseshoe Bend, Ark.; and a sister-in-law, Becky (Tavo) Pena, Hugoton, Kan.
Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jim and Clara Spilinek; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Houchin.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
