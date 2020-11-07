1/1
David W. Schmidt
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David W. Schmidt, 54, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Skilled Care Unit, in Grand Island, after a short illness, with his family at his side.

Dave's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Third City Christian Church. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Dave was born May 7, 1966, in Faribault, Minn., the son of Jim and Laura (Warden) Schmidt. He lived in the Minnesota area until the age of 5 when his family moved to Yankton, S.D. There he attended Beatle Elementary and Yankton Jr. High School. His family then moved to Burwell where Dave received his high school education. He was active in choir, basketball, football and cross country.

Following high school, Dave worked for Great Plains Asbestos Removal until 1986, when he was in a near-fatal accident leaving him permanently disabled. In 1989, Dave was united in marriage to Debra Spilinek and to this union three children were born: Jordan, Hailey and Devon. Throughout his life, Dave had a few odds-and-ends jobs, but his main job was as a stay-at-home dad.

Dave enjoyed fishing, camping, listening to music, participating in demolition derbies, and watching his children's activities. Even though he only had one arm, there wasn't much that he couldn't do and he could do most things better than someone with two.

Dave is survived by the mother of his children, Deb Schmidt; his children, Jordan, Hailey and Devon and Devon's fiancé Hannah Eberl, all of Grand Island; his father, Jim Schmidt of Vermillion, S.D.; his mother, Loretta "Jonnie" Schmidt of Meckling, S.D.; brothers and sisters, Lisa (Jeff) Swindler of Clarinda, Iowa, Jamie Davis of Flagstaff, Ariz., Angel Boyd of Conway, S.C., Joe Farvour of Pocola, Okla., Randy Schmidt of Oklahoma City, Okla., Melvin Schmidt of Horseshoe Bend, Ark.; and a sister-in-law, Becky (Tavo) Pena, Hugoton, Kan.

Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jim and Clara Spilinek; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Houchin.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

You are encouraged to sign Dave's guestbook and view his video at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Dave's obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-8862
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved