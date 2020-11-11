1/1
Delbert Michael "Mike" Runyon
1980 - 2020
Delbert Michael "Mike" Runyon, 40, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Services will be held at a later date.

Mike was born March 21, 1980, in St. Charles, Mo., son of Deborah Runyon and Tim Roth.

Mike earned his GED while living in Grand Rapids, Mich., and met the mother of his children.

Having lived various places, Mike held down a variety of odd jobs. His most recent and favorite was working at Taco John's. He loved to interact with the customers and his co-workers. He was a Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved driving his Mustang. Mike always brought sarcasm and humor to any situation. He was easy going and made friends with everyone he met. Mike will be missed greatly for his love for his fellow man and compassion for those in need.

He is survived by his mother, Debbie Morris, of Missouri; children, Elijah Samples of Missouri, Alex Coats of Michigan and Dylan Coats of Michigan; fiancé, Kaci Nordeen, and future stepdaughter, Serenity Smith, of Grand Island; siblings, Jessica (Aaron) Widga of Grand Island, Joshua Kincaid of Missouri, Stephine Kincaid of Missouri and Kyle (Courtney) Kincaid of Kearney; grandmother, Dora Runyon of Pennsylvania; uncles, H. Allen Runyon and Christopher Runyon; nieces and nephews, Alexandra Widga, Sophia Kincaid, Ian Widga, Robert Kincaid, Braxton Kincaid, Ashlynn Kincaid and Trinity Kincaid; father, Tim Roth of Texas; brother from another mother, Mike Trejo of Grand Island; along with many friends who became family.

Mike was preceded in death by his stepdad, Leon Morris; grandfathers, Winfred Morris and Delbert Runyon; grandmother, Elsie Morris; great-grandmother, Maye Coates; and uncles, Eugene Morris and Steve Runyon.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 11, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 398-2929
