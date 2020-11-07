1/1
Derek J. Hack
FREMONT - Derek J. Hack, 40, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Fremont Alliance Church, 16th and Lincoln St. Pastor Tom Nevius will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, also at the church. A memorial fund will be established for teaching and coaching organizations.

Derek was born April 24, 1980, in Grand Island to LuAnn (Wiegert) and Monte Hack.

He grew up in Fremont and was a 1999 graduate of Fremont Senior High school. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Dana College in Blair in 2003. He then taught at Milliken Park Elementary in Fremont, Morley Elementary in Lincoln and coached boys basketball at Lincoln East High School, then Catlin Elementary School in Omaha and coached at Omaha Burke High School. At the time of his death, he was substitute teaching at D C West in Valley, working at Tru-Green Lawncare and helping his dad, Clint, in his flooring business. Derek's passion was teaching and coaching.

Derek is survived by his parents, LuAnn (Clint) Walraven of Fremont and Monte (Sheri) Hack of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother, Jason (Vicki) Hack, and their children, Brandtley and Lucas Hack of Gretna; sister, Courtney Walraven of Omaha; grandparents, Earl and Marilyn Wiegert of Fremont; aunts and uncles, Kyle (Dawn) Wiegert and John Wiegert, all of Fremont, and Lane (Dick) Davis of Elkhorn; cousins, Trevor (Emma) Wiegert of Omaha, and Darbi Warden and her children, Kylie and Mackenzie, of Elkhorn and sisters, Haley Hack of Omaha and Hannah Hack of Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Darlene Hack and Bud and Betty Walraven.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Fremont Alliance Church
NOV
6
Funeral
10:30 AM
Fremont Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Moser Memorial Chapel
1040 Main
North Bend, NE 68649
(402) 652-8159
November 5, 2020
Our deepest thoughts and prayers are being sent to all! May God surround you in comfort and peace! Hugs and hugs are being sent! Bless you all! Linda and Catherine
Linda Schlapfer
November 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss LeAnn and Clint .You are in our thoughts
Dick and Rona Shuster
November 4, 2020
WE are so sorry for your loss, you have Our deepest sympathy!!
Lorna and Denny Knudsen
November 4, 2020
LeAnn and Clint I am so sorry for your loss. Yo are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeff Phillips
November 4, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. You have my deepest sympathy. May God help you get through the painful days ahead.
Diane Janssen
November 4, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy
Nancy Hoshor
November 3, 2020
