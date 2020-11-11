1/
Donald E. Miller
WOOD RIVER - Donald E. Miller, 97, of Wood River died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Wood River United Methodist Church, with Pastor Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Wood River Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. For those in attendance, face masks and proper social distancing will be required.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 11, 2020.
