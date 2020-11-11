1/1
Donald "Larry" Graham
1939 - 2020
PROSSER - Donald "Larry" Graham, 81, of Prosser passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at home.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan with the Rev. Adam Sughroue officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.

Memorials may be given to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan. For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the rosary and mass; your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Visitation and rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Larry was born on Oct. 23, 1939, in Hastings to Clifford and Mildred (Roberts) Graham. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1957. Donald served in the U.S. Air Force from May 1, 1961, to Sept. 29, 1965, and then served in the Nebraska Air National Guard. He married Sandra Boltz on Feb. 26, 1961, in Wood River.

Larry owned and operated Graham Repair with Sandy in Prosser for many years. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his son and spouse, Gordon and Barbara Graham of Carlise, Iowa; grandchildren and spouse, Stephen and Sarah Graham, Sister Mary Silent Virgin (Rachel), SSVM Leah Graham (Joshua Seymour) and Grace Graham; great-grandchild, Samson Graham; brothers, Clifford "Pete" (Helen) Graham of Juniata and Gerald "Sonny" (Colleen) Graham of Aurora, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE 68901
(402) 462-2147
