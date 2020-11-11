CEDAR RAPIDS - Donna M. Bennett, 94, of Cedar Rapids passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Donna Mae Bennett, daughter of Walter Winfield and Ethel Francis (Purdy) Cox, was born on May 8, 1926, at Cedar Rapids. She was baptized and confirmed at North Star Evangelical Church west of Fullerton and later became a member of the United Methodist Church when the churches merged. She attended elementary school at Cedar Rapids Public School and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School with Normal Training in 1944. Following high school, she taught at rural country schools and did housework for her future mother-in-law.
On Aug. 12, 1947, Donna was united in marriage to Russell William Bennett at the Evangelical Brethren Church in Fullerton. They lived in the North Star area for nine years where Donna helped Russell on the farm and began raising their family, before moving to their farm west of Cedar Rapids in 1956. In 1983, they moved to town and enjoyed retirement.
Donna was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids and the United Methodist Women. She had many enjoyments, including playing Bunco and the occasional casino trip with friends, along with bowling until age 91. Square dancing and going out to eat were some of her favorite things she enjoyed doing with Russ. She had a talent for sewing, allowing her to make clothes for her children as they were growing up, her daughters' wedding dresses and many of the bridal party dresses, and many beautiful hand-sewn quilts. She was a hard worker who enjoyed her family, making a special place in her heart for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her faith was very important to her and she read her Bible daily. Her favorite hobby from childhood through adulthood was reading. She loved all holidays and decorated her house to reflect that, with her favorite being Christmas. The family gatherings were very important to her and Russell. She was a very classy lady and to honor her, the girls are all wearing sparkly masks and some of her jewelry at the funeral.
Donna is survived by four children, Marlyne F. Guthard of Newman Grove, Linda L. (Dar) Zentner and Ray W. (Sharon) Bennett, all of Cedar Rapids, and Gloria S. (Bill) Zoucha of Columbus; 19 grandchildren, Dan (Tammy) Guthard of Lincoln, Sheila (Dan) Fowlkes of Newman Grove, Sherri (Andy) Zoucha of Albion, Don (Teri) Guthard of Lincoln, Doug (Jen) Guthard and Darren (Renae) Guthard all of Hickman, Dustin (Krissy) Guthard of Petersburg, Dennis (LaVonne) Guthard of Waverly, Daryl (Holly) Guthard and Derrick (Brytt Nelson) Guthard. all of Newman Grove, Brian (Shelli) Swerczek and Lara Swerczek, all of Cedar Rapids, David (Dee) Zentner of Gothenburg, Jesse (Jennifer Lacy) Zentner of Grand View, Idaho; Becky (Ben) Thompson of Lexington, Ky., Ryan (Erin) Bennett of Omaha, Cameron (Laurie) Zoucha of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Troy (Mario) Zoucha of Phoenix, Ariz., and Candice (Trevor) Towey of Omaha; 42 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Shockey of Riverside, Calif.; sister-in-law, Carol Cox of Grand Island; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Russell; her parents, Walter and Ethel Cox; son-in-law, Ted Guthard; great-granddaughter, Paysen Guthard; siblings, Francis (Ida) Cox, Tom (Lucille) Cox, Mattie (Vic) Faust, Vernon (Ruby) Cox, Claude (Dorothy) Cox, Ruth (Floyd) Hollman, Lucy (Darwin) Bridgland, Ralph Cox and Raymond Cox in infancy; and in-laws on Russell's side, his parents, Lee and Emma Bennett, and brother and sister-in-law, Melvin (Arline) Bennett, and brother-in-law, Homer Shockey.