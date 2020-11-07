1/1
Elaine M. Colitzas
1944 - 2020
COLUMBUS - Elaine M. Colitzas, 76, of Columbus, formerly of Doniphan, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 11:30 a.m. in Cedarview Cemetery, Doniphan. Vicar Deb Hammer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island.

CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. The graveside service will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family. You are encouraged to sign Elaine's guestbook and view her video at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Elaine was born April 28, 1944, in West Point. She was the daughter of Joe and Elsie (Schafer) Litz.

Elaine grew up in Monterey and Dodge. She graduated from Dodge High School in 1962. After high school she moved to Columbus, where she met her future husband, George W. Colitzas. After a short courtship the couple married on Dec. 22, 1962, at Rockport, Mo. They lived in York and Wood River before settling in Doniphan in 1978.

Elaine was a C.N.A. working at the Nebraska Veterans Home before beginning her hospitality career at Union 76 and later Grandma Max's. George died in October 2009. Elaine retired in 2015, and moved to Columbus to be near her daughter in 2017.

Elaine was an avid reader, she also enjoyed crocheting and embroidering, but especially loved her time spent with family.

She will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammie (Tim) Hofbauer of Columbus, and brother, Eugene Litz of Dodge. Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Nick (Fiancé Ashtyn Klein) Hofbauer, Christopher Colitzas, and Monica Estrada.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, William "Bill" Colitzas; brother and sisters-in-law, Edwin and Maryann Litz; and her brother Eugene's wife, Louella Litz.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Cedarview Cemetery
