Eric Scott Johnson
1975 - 2020
CENTRAL CITY - Eric Scott Johnson, 44, of Central City died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, as a result of a car accident.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, private graveside services will be held for the family on Wednesday at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara, with a public Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.

Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City will be assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family to be used to help complete his son's Eagle Scout project in Central City or to Camp Augustine Scout Camp in Grand Island.

Eric was born during a snowstorm on Nov. 18, 1975, in Lynch to Wilton and Georgia (Scott) Johnson. After living a year in Iowa, his family moved to a farm south of Verdel. In 1988 the Johnsons moved their house from the farm into Niobrara, where Eric went to school until his graduation from Niobrara High School in 1994.

Eric had a love for airplanes and flying and dreamed of being a pilot one day. He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he majored in aviation and took private pilot lessons. Eric met his wife, Beth (Rohrer) Johnson, while still in high school and they were married on July 15, 1995. After college, the couple lived for a year in Hay Springs and then moved to Franklin, where they lived for six years.

Because of a diagnosis of a degenerative brain disorder, Eric was forced to give up his dream of being a pilot, but he never gave in to his disability. He worked as a CNA during his years living in Franklin and after moving in 2005 to Central City, where he also worked at Pizza Hut and the Central City Mall. Eric had a gift for working with people and always had a smile on his face and a friendly greeting for everyone that he met.

Eric and Beth were blessed with two sons, David and Paul. Eric was a proud father and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and frequently attended church, school and 4-H activities. He was a part of the local Cub Scout and Boy Scout committees and spent many summers accompanying his sons and the other Scouts to summer camp. Eric was known for being an avid Huskers fan and also loved attending local high school sporting events.

He is survived by his parents, Wilton and Georgia Johnson of Niobrara; a brother, Kent Johnson of Yankton; a sister, Anna (Johnson) Cautrell of Ohio; his wife, Beth, and sons, David and Paul; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Grace Scott and Vernon and Wilma Johnson.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Solt Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE 68826
308-946-3095
