Evelyn Jessie O'Neill, 70, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, after living life to her fullest, always happy, rising above all obstacles, and with a smile and hug for everyone.
Services will be held Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed with family and friends at 9:30 a.m. and the Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. The celebrant is Father Martin Egging. The service will be live streamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Evelyn's favorite color was yellow, the brighter the better. She preferred to attend any occasion dressed comfortably, incorporating her favorite color. We'd love for you to do the same.
Evelyn was a strong, determined individual from the beginning. She was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Grand Island to Russell and Josephine (Tyma) O'Neill, the second of nine children. Evelyn spent her early years at Shriners Children's Hospital, receiving excellent, loving medical care. In 1957, Evelyn was honored as Hall County's Easter Seal Child. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1969, completed business school, and worked as the bookkeeper for O'Neill Construction. She loved baking cookies with her mom, enjoyed walks around the block, and most of all she loved every single person she met. You haven't been truly hugged until Evelyn has hugged you. Rest well Evelyn, we miss you and are lucky to have shared life with you.
Evelyn is survived by seven siblings, Mike O'Neill, Pat Rerucha, Mary Jane Hams, Jim O'Neill, Kathy Campbell, Tom O'Neill and Tim O'Neill; numerous nieces and nephews; and Barbara Oxner, her dear, lifelong friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Josephine; her little-big-brother, Joe O'Neill; and her nephew, Neil Hams.
The family suggested memorials to be given to Shriners and Arc of Central Nebraska as they represent Evelyn's life, her love of ALL people, and her desire to bring smiles to other people's faces.
