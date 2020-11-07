1/1
Gary L. Larsen
1938 - 2020
Gary L. Larsen, 81, of Grand Island, formerly of Burwell, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

A graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Stan Gurney will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the Burwell Ambulance Supply Fund.

There will be no visitation. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.

Gary was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Ord to Clarence and Lavina (Kizer) Larsen.

Gary married Mary Jane Brockman on Dec. 3, 1961. Their daughter, Janet, was born in April of 1967.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Janet Sanders of Burwell; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary Jane.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cottonwood Cemetery
