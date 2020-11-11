1/1
Geraldine Bernice Baxter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Bernice Baxter, 84, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral services, per Geraldine's wishes. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is planned for a later date.

Geraldine was born Nov. 13, 1935, to Jack and Alice (Nowka) Christensen at Grand Island. She grew up in Grand Island. She was united in marriage to George Ottman in 1951 at Aurora. She lived in Omaha, Hastings and later moved to Sacramento, where she lived for 10 years before moving back to Grand Island. One of the highlights of Geri's life was a cruise to the South Pacific, but her favorite recreation was going fishing and camping. Geri enjoyed having friends and relatives stop by to visit.

Geri is survived by her sons, Terry (Ann) Ottman and Larry (Teresa) Ottman: a grandchild, Kevin (Kim) Ottman; and three great-grandchildren, Grace, Levi and Olivia Ottman, all of Grand Island. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cherished family members and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Viola Thomas; and brother, Jack Christensen Jr.

The family would like to thank the Tiffany Square Care Team Members, CHI Health St. Francis and Geraldine's caregivers, nurses and doctors. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved