Grover (Duke) Bartlett, 88, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln, a victim of COVID-19.



The family chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Main Cemetery in Belgrade.



Duke, as he preferred to be called, was born Feb. 4, 1932, near Primrose to Dr. Grover and Mabel (Rave) Bartlett. His father, a country doctor, delivered him. The family moved to Belgrade when Duke was 2 years old. He attended school in Belgrade, graduating in 1949. After, he attended Midland College in Fremont for a time.



Duke served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On Aug. 15, 1952, Duke married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Bourn, at the Belgrade Methodist Church. Duke and Joyce were blessed with four children: Cynthia, Thomas, David and Marianne. The family made their home in Omaha, where Duke was employed with Western Electric for many years. A work transfer took Duke and Joyce to Denver for a few years, when Duke retired and they returned to Nebraska where they made their home in Grand Island.



Duke had many hobbies. He was an avid bicycle rider and participated in the Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) five times. He was passionate about the history of the Civil War. He and Joyce toured many Civil War battlefields and historical sites. He also helped begin Habitat for Humanity in Grand Island, and he and Joyce worked diligently in the mission.



Duke is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce; daughter, Marianne Marshall of Arizona; son-in-law, George Schneider of Texas; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and special niece, Beth Pullen of Central City.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Grover and Mabel Bartlett; daughter, Cynthia (Bartlett) Schneider; sons, Thomas Bartlett and David Bartlett; great-granddaughter, Eires Schneider; brother, Arthur Bartlett; parents-in-law, Chester and Belle Bourn; and sisters and brother-in-law, Harold and Lois Imus and Myrna Vollbrecht.



Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorials will be designated to Grand Island Salvation Army and Habitat of Humanity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store