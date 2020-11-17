CEDAR BLUFFS - Helen Marie Schollmeyer, 81, of Cedar Bluffs passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Moser's. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in Helen's name.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.