Helen Marie Schollmeyer
CEDAR BLUFFS - Helen Marie Schollmeyer, 81, of Cedar Bluffs passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Moser's. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in Helen's name.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com . Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025
(402) 721-4490
