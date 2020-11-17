ST. LIBORY - James "Kirk" Romine, 58, of St. Libory, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A celebration on life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Community Bible Church in Central City, with Pastor Dale Janzen officiating.
Kirk was born to Gary and Linda Jo (Krotter) Romine on Dec. 16, 1961, in Denver, Colo.
During his childhood Kirk and his family lived in Jennings, Kan., Paxton and then Grant. During his senior year Kirk was able to travel to Japan as a foreign exchange student. He graduated in 1980 from Grant High School. Following graduation, he moved to Lincoln and attended the University of Nebraska. While in Lincoln, he worked in various jobs. On March 30, 1996, Kirk married Jeanette "Nettie" L. (Lechtenberger) Wegenast in Lincoln. In 2001, they moved to White House, Texas, where he worked for the local school and started his own handyman business. In 2004, they moved to Grand Island. In 2007, Kirk then moved to Kimball and worked with Charter Communications. In 2010, they moved back to Grand Island, where he worked as a Broadband Technician for KDSI.
Kirk truly loved his wife, Nettie. It is a simple statement, yet describes years and years of incredible love, caring and devotion they have had for each other. Kirk had a passionate enjoyment of reading, especially History. He also loved barbecue and pursuing the art of meat. Kirk was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed spending his time gardening. He loved burying seeds and planting everything in the spring such as tomatoes, spinach, asparagus, garlic, sweet potatoes were his favorites. He was a member of the Community Bible Church in Central City where he was active in Elder Training. He was also a Sunday School Teacher and the Sound Booth Technician for services.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nettie of St. Libory; his children, Amber (Corey) Chandler of San Antonio, Texas, Jason (Christina) Lechtenberger of Omaha and Autumn (Kat Breitbach) Lechtenberger of Ames, Iowa; his parents, Gary (Linda Andruss) Romine of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Linda Graybill of Grand Island; his siblings, Richard (Pamela) Romine of Denver, Colo., Laura (Rich) Johnson of St Paul, Minn., Bradley (Linda) Graybill of Mesa, Ariz., Paula Mendez of Thornton, Colo., and Justin (Sara) Graybill of Grand Island; his half brother, Brock (Sara) Romine of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the Voice of the Martyrs and Community Bible Church in Central City.