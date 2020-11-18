1/1
Jean Ann Spiehs
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALDA - Jean Ann Spiehs, 76, of Alda died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Abundant Life Christian Center with Rev. Stephen Warriner officiating. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed, and face masks will be required. The service will be livestreamed on the Abundant Life Christian Center Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Face masks will be required.
Jean Ann Spiehs was born on May 22, 1944, at Grand Island to Wilmer and Viola (Seier) Scheel. She grew up in Alda and received her education at District 6 School and Wood River Rural High School.
Jean Ann married Ronald H. Spiehs on May 3, 1964, at Grand Island. The couple made their home in Alda.
Jean Ann was employed as secretary/receptionist at the Abundant Life Christian Center in Grand Island. She also worked as a visitation receptionist at Apfel Funeral Home as well as in the Nutritional Services of Grand Island Public Schools.
She was a member of the Abundant Life Christian Center, where she served in various ministries. She was a 4-H leader and member of Extension Club for many years.
Jean Ann liked to read, enjoyed collecting lions, and writing poetry. She loved her children and grandchildren and attending their numerous activities.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Randy Dwinell of Roca, June and Tom Atkins of Alda; brother, Kenny Scheel of Alda; seven grandchildren, Garrett, Landon and Dalton Dwinell and Madeline, Rachel, Hayden and Hadley Atkins; and great-grandchild, Dustyn Dwinell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Michael Ron Spiehs.
Memorials are suggested to Rock Steady or the Abundant Life Christian Center.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-0590
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved