John "Taylor" Reynolds
1952 - 2020
HAZARD - John "Taylor" Reynolds, 68, of Hazard died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Loup County Ag Building in Taylor. Pastor Dean Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Madison Square Cemetery near Taylor.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Loup County Ag Building in Taylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family for individuals or families in need.
John was born Sept. 12, 1952, in Sargent to Ernest and Martha (Sheldon) Reynolds. At an early age John moved with his parents to Missouri. He later attended school in Taylor and graduated from Taylor High School in 1970. Shortly after graduating John worked for Sub Serfco Construction in Grand Island.
On June 16, 1972, John was united in marriage to Deborah Rasmussen at Hazard. John later worked alongside his brother Bill operating a dozer for Reynolds Construction. John worked in various jobs throughout his career, including Midlands Construction and Eaton Corporation. John spent the last nine years working for his nephew at Reynolds Construction, doing what he thoroughly enjoyed, running dirt work equipment.
John also enjoyed cutting wood and was gifted with a green thumb. He enjoyed watching things grow. He was an avid college football fan. Most of all, John was a hardworking perfectionist who took great pride in helping others.
He is survived by daughter, Melanie (Brandon) Myers of Sargent; son, Brian Reynolds of McCook; special friend, Betty Baburek of Ansley; brothers, Duane of Litchfield and Larry of Wray, Colo.; sister, Marilyn of Cairo; two grandchildren, Taylor and Harley Myers; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billie.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussenfh.com.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 17, 2020.
