I didn't realize until my brother Neil told me, that this is THE JOE from F&S!!! What a great man!! Always a smile and he always had time to chat about my Uncles and my Gramp and Grannie-Ma!! I am honored to have known such a good man and now I know why his children are so amazing! I can still hear his laugh! Heaven definitely has a GREAT NEW ANGEL!! My thoughts and prayers are with all of you who he left behind, but be assured, he will have a wonderful Christmas this year - - I know some of the people he will be with!!

Merna Carver

Friend