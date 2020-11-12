1/
Joshua Alan Armon
HASTINGS - Joshua Alan Armon of Hastings entered eternal rest when he entered heaven on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Daniel Bremer officiating. Burial with military rites by Nebraska National Guard Military Honor Guard will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on Peace Lutheran Church's website. The direct link for that page is www.peacelutheranhastings.org.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with family present at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Joshua A. Armon Memorial Fund to be designated for his children's education or Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.

For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral; your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material-sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.

Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
