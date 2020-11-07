1/1
Leroy G "Lee" Heupel
1937 - 2020
Leroy "Lee" G. Heupel, 83, of Grand Island, formerly of Cairo, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Cairo United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathryn Love officiating. In accordance with CDC and CDHD guidelines, masks will be required by those in attendance. A private inurnment of cremains will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at a later date.

In accordance with Leroy's wishes, his body was cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Cards/memorials can be sent to: Pam Christensen, 4242 Shanna St., Grand Island, NE 68803.

Mr. Heupel was born Sept. 13, 1937, to George and Irene (Rasmussen) Heupel.

Lee received his education at Cairo High School, graduating in 1956. Following graduation he married Sandra Holloway. Three children were born to this union: Steve, Pam and Brenda. They divorced in 1978. He married Jan McMindes in 1981; they divorced in 1991.

In 1958, Lee joined the US Air Force as an Instrument Specialist and was honorably discharged in 1962.

The family resided in Cairo where he started Lee's Electronics and other small businesses. Throughout his lifetime, he was a jack-of-all-trades; he could fix anything. He had a very creative mind and worked hard. He enjoyed taking things apart just to see how they worked. He loved dancing (especially country western) and sharing his wisdom with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Cairo Fire Department and G.I. Modelers; he enjoyed the fishing trips with the guys and working on his model planes.

Survivors of the immediate family include a son, Steve Heupel of Lincoln; a daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Gary Christensen of Grand Island; and a daughter, Brenda James of Grand Island; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Jackie Heupel and Mike and Zita Heupel, all of Grand Island. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Stephanie (Heupel) McClaren, Daniel Heupel, Cole and Chase Christensen, Kosley McCown and Samantha James.

He was preceded in death by both wives and parents.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-0590
