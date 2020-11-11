1/1
Marita "Marty" Mathieson
1945 - 2020

SHELTON - Marita "Marty" Mathieson, of Shelton, died Oct. 28, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Shelton Cemetery.

Marty was born on April 12, 1945, in Ord to Philip and Minnie (Smolik) Wentek. She grew up in Elyria and received her education at Ord High School.

She was united in marriage to Richard L Mathieson on Oct. 29, 1936, in Smith Center, Kan., after which the couple lived in Shelton, where Marty was mainly a stay-at-home mom. She also worked at the K&K in Shelton for at least 10 years before retirement.

Marty loved cats, birds and snakes all her life. She spent many years in the car driving to cat shows in Colorado. She had many trophies and ribbons from her cats. In retirement, Richard and Marty went birding frequently and had many bird friends. Mom had various jobs, but her favorite was K&K convenience store in Shelton. It kept her busy and she could keep up on the gossip and meet new people.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Terry) Gay of Grand Island, Andrea (Alan) Bitterman of Lincoln, Courtney (Ron) Follmer of Shelton; grandchildren: Sydney (Matthew) Crowell of Kearney, Dallas Gay of Colorado and Aranim Louis of Shelton.

She was preceded in her death by her parents; and her husband, Richard.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 11, 2020.
