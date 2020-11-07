1/
Mary True
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARCADIA - Mary True, 82, of Arcadia died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Valley County Hospital in Ord.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the United Methodist Church in Arcadia, with Ray Barry officiating. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Inurnment of the ashes will be held at a later date at the Lee Park Cemetery west of Arcadia.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the True family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for Mary's family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Funeral Home
321 O Street
Loup City, NE 68853
(308) 745-0745
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved