PALMER - Mitch D. Earnest, 60, of Palmer died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Pastor Jerry Quandt will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church. The family will not be present for the visitation. Social distancing and face masks will be required and seating will be limited for the service. The family requests casual attire of racing T-shirts, Mitch T-shirts or your favorite T-shirt and jeans. The funeral will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Mitch was born Aug. 20, 1960, at Grand Island, the son of Howard and Beth (Reasland) Earnest. Mitch grew up in Cairo and was a 1978 graduate of Centura High School.
In 1983, he moved to Palmer, where he worked for Ferrellgas.
He was united in marriage to Tammy K. Haag on May 23, 1992, at Palmer. The couple lived their entire married life in Palmer and raised their son, Kinser. In 1996, Mitch began working for Bill's Welding in Palmer and, in 2007, he and Tammy purchased the business. The couple worked side by side to run their successful business, Triple E Signs, which they started in 2013.
Mitch enjoyed sprint car racing and camping and traveling to many craft shows to sell their signs. He, Tammy and Kinser loved their family tradition of spending each Christmas together at Mahoney State Park.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Earnest of Palmer; son, Kinser Earnest of Palmer; mother, Beth Earnest of Cairo; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Cornell Pollock of Cairo; brothers and sister-in-law, Doug and Lorie Earnest of Grand Island and Jeff Earnest of Alda; in-laws, Dick and Jeannette Haag of Palmer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Pat Haag of Palmer; sister-in-law, Carol Haag of Grand Island; nieces and nephews, Tyler Walkowiak of Grand Island, Collins and Sarah Haag of Palmer, Meagan Walkowiak of Aurora, Tyler Earnest of Grand Island and Brookli Pollock of Mount Vernon, Mo.; and four great nieces, Lilliauna, Landrie, Jaden, Ellie and one soon to arrive.
Mitch was preceded in death by his father, Howard Earnest.
