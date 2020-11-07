Nina Lea Stirn, 92, of Grand Island died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. at Bickford Retirement Community.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private memorial service and burial will be held. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of the Apfel Funeral Home.



Nina Lea was born March 23, 1928, on a farm northwest of Hill City, Kan., to William Gilbert and Nina (Egee) Swank. After her mother died in 1932, she was raised by her grandparents, Charles and Emma Swank. Nina attended Memorial High School in Hill City, Kan., and graduated in 1945. After graduation she moved to Tescott, Kan., where she attended Brown Mackie College in Salina, Kan. That is where she met Warren Alfred Stirn.



Warren and Nina married on May 17, 1947. To this union four children were born, Warren "Alan," Kenneth, Steven and Sandra. They lived in several places while raising their children, Topeka, Wichita and Salina, Kan., Omaha and finally Grand Island. Nina and Warren were happily married for 53 years; Warren died Aug. 30, 2000. Nina was a homemaker most of her life, but during her middle years she worked for the Omaha Public Schools in food service at Beverage Jr./Sr. High School and then at Burke High School. In Grand Island she worked for the Nebraska Veterans Home as an Aid Tech. She retired from the Veterans Home in 1990. On June 26, 2009, she married Jack Rowse. Jack died Nov. 26, 2016.



Nina loved many things, most of which was her family. She was a devoted wife and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved hosting large family dinner gatherings at her home. Nina loved to spend time near Hill City, Kan., at both her Aunt Marjorie and Uncle Fred Zohner's farm and her sister Esther and Bill Worcester's farm. She developed a love of genealogy to better get to know her family. Because of this research, she found that she had a relative, Captain James Tatum of North Carolina, who fought in the Revolutionary War, which qualified her for becoming a proud member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Nina loved to sew, and her children and grandchildren have many quilts she had hand stitched. She was famous for her pies and chicken and noodle soup and taught her granddaughters how to make both. She made hundreds of fruit roll-ups for her grandchildren from raspberries from her garden. She was active in scouting as a den mother in Salina and Omaha. She loved to read and travel but did not get to do as much of the latter as she wanted.



Survivors include children, Alan of Marysville, Kan., Kenneth (Alana) of Kearney, Steven (Theresa) Stirn of Grand Island and Sandra (Kent) Silvester of Imperial; grandchildren, Ryan (Robin) Stirn of Grand Island, Andrew (Jen) Richert of Gillette, Wyo., Kristen (Shawn) Phillips of Omaha, Micala (Nathan) Marchese of Shawnee, Kan., and Kendra (Josh) Dalsing of Lenexa, Kan.; sisters, Esther Worcester of Hill City, Kan., and Sally (Robert) Garfield of Tahoma, Okla.; brother, Standley (Jodee) Swank of Eldorado, Kan.; Jack Rowse's sons, Glen and David, and their families; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Warren and Jack; parents; sister, Emma Marley; and brothers, Charles, William and Albert.

