KEARNEY - Otto G. Orsborn, 88, of Kearney, formerly of Wood River, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating.



Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

