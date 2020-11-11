NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Patricia Ann "Pat" Paulsen, 89, passed away peacefully in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 27, 2020.



Pat was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Grand Island to Francis and Anna (Wagner) Holtorf. The Holtorf family first lived on a farm near Worms and St. Libory. Pat began her education at Zion Lutheran School. After a move to St. Libory, she attended a rural school through eighth grade. Pat graduated from St. Paul High School in 1948. After graduation, she taught at several rural schools.



Pat lived her entire life in Howard County until her recent move to Nashville to be near her family.



Pat was a Charter Member of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. She became an organist at age 14 and continued for 45 years. She and LaVerne were married at Christ Lutheran on Oct. 28, 1951.



Pat was known for her kindness and for her love of music. She enjoyed dancing to Big Band music, teaching piano and accordion, and singing. She sang in the Local Yokels (an all-women barbershop quartet), community Christmas concerts, numerous other choirs, and directed the Christ Lutheran Junior Choir. Pat was a gifted cook, who won awards at the local and regional level. She also loved traveling with LaVerne, Cornhusker football, KC Royals baseball and bowling. She cherished her many lifelong friendships in St. Paul.



She is survived by her only child, Beverly, and son-in-law Harry Brown of Nashville; grandchildren, Nicholas Brown and spouse Heather, Andrew Brown, and Sarah (Brown) Baker and spouse Drew. Bev, Harry, and all three grandchildren were with her in the hours before her passing.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 60 years, Edward LaVerne Paulsen; and sister, LaVonne (Holtorf) Yeager of Bloomfield.



Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, St. Paul, in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Christ Lutheran Church, the Howard County Medical Center Foundation, and the St. Paul Area Library Foundation.

