Patrick Ormond
1956 - 2020
GILTNER - Patrick Ormond, 64, of Giltner passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Giltner. Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary's in Aurora and St. Joseph's in Giltner's Facebook pages for those who are unable to attend in person.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a Rosary at 7, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The Rev. Loras Grell will officiate. Interment will be in St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Giltner. Current CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are recommended. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Patrick Richard Ormond was born on Oct. 12, 1956, to Richard and Theresa (Schwarz) Ormond, Jr. and passed away on Oct. 31, 2020 at the age of 64.

He was a lifelong resident of Hamilton County. He grew up on the family farm 7 miles southeast of Giltner.

Patrick attended and graduated from Giltner Public High School in 1974. He went to Hastings College for one year at Hastings.

Patrick started farming in his teens with his father and brother, Dennis. He farmed until shortly after his father's death in 1997. In 2007, he was extremely proud when the family farm his grandfather, then his father and then he owned became a century farm. He enjoyed raising cattle most of his life.

Patrick was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Giltner, serving in many ways as caretaker of the Parish cemetery, reader of sacred scripture, served as an acolyte and was a member of the Legion of Mary.

He was an avid attender of sales and enjoyed playing cards and dominos. He always enjoyed a good meal at the Giltner Bar and Grill with friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Dennis Ormond of Granville, Iowa, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
