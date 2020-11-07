1/
Patrick Rall
BEAVERCREEK, Ore. - Patrick Alan Rall, 46, of Beavercreek, Ore., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie Rall of Oregon; a son, Myles Rall of Oregon; two daughters, Meghan Leetch and Michaela Rall of Nebraska, and Mercedes Spencer of Georgia; two grandchildren, Connor and Elanor Leetch, both of Nebraska; his father, Pat Rall of Nebraska; his mother, Kathy Rall of Nebraska; and three sisters, Sarah Peirce of Nebraska, Dawn Rall and Delena Buverns of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Joyce Rall; brother, Rob Rall.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Please visit www.stehnfuneralhomes.com for more information.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
