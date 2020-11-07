1/
Peggy J. Huffman
Peggy J. Huffman, 58, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

More details will appear later.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
All Faiths Funeral Home
NOV
9
Service
01:00 PM
All Faiths Funeral Home
