Phyllis Ann (Peirson) Green
1940 - 2020
SARGENT - Phyllis Ann (Peirson) Green, 80, of Sargent passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent, with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anselm Cemetery at Anselmo. Memorials may be offered to the PEO Organization of Sargent or to St Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent.

A visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with a rosary service at 5, at Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook for words of encouragement or remembrance may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska.

Govier Brothers Mortuary sincerely encourages each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.

Phyllis was born July 3, 1940, in Broken Bow to Charles and Winona (Sauders) Peirson. She grew up near Dunning. She married Dale Green on March 2, 1957, in Anselmo. Dale and Phyllis farmed and ranched in Custer County. Phyllis loved spending time with family, playing cards, cheering for the Huskers and socializing with friends. She enjoyed cooking for loved ones and strangers, because no one was a stranger by the end of the meal. Her immense love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was always felt and never doubted.

Phyllis is survived by a sister, Winifred (Winnie) Drugsvold; her children, Patricia (Greg) Kallhoff of Yutan, Connie (Greg) Griebel of North Platte, Chuck Green of Denver Colo., and Amy (Jake) Kleeb of Clarks; grandchildren, Natalie (Lance) Wang, Eric Kallhoff, Lisa Kallhoff of Omaha, Andrea (Mark) McTaggart of Lincoln, Travis Griebel of North Platte, Brandy (Gerard) Ritz McGowen of Phoenix, Ariz., Sawyer Ritz of Phoenix, Ariz., and Cody Green of Denver, Colo.; a niece, Teri Lee of San Francisco, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Quinn Griebel, Paxton Wang, Penelope McTaggart and Declan McTaggart.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Winona Peirson; her husband, Dale Green; and her grandson, Joshua Green.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 11, 2020
I am so sorry! Such a nice lady! Always took the time to stop and visit. Thoughts and prayers, Vicki Oxford
Vicki Oxford
November 11, 2020
My love and prayers for the family of Phyllis
Darlyne Lindly
Friend
November 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time! May your memories and the love you shared always be with you! Larry and Shirley Young
shirley young
Friend
November 11, 2020
Peace and comfort to Phyllis’s family at this sad time. We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Mel & Michelle McNea
November 10, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lauren Clark
November 9, 2020
Phyllis will be greatly missed by all who loved her. May God wrap his arms around the families at this difficult time.
Crystal Collins - Erwin
Friend
