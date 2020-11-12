SARGENT - Phyllis Ann (Peirson) Green, 80, of Sargent passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent, with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anselm Cemetery at Anselmo. Memorials may be offered to the PEO Organization of Sargent or to St Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent.
A visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with a rosary service at 5, at Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook for words of encouragement or remembrance may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Phyllis was born July 3, 1940, in Broken Bow to Charles and Winona (Sauders) Peirson. She grew up near Dunning. She married Dale Green on March 2, 1957, in Anselmo. Dale and Phyllis farmed and ranched in Custer County. Phyllis loved spending time with family, playing cards, cheering for the Huskers and socializing with friends. She enjoyed cooking for loved ones and strangers, because no one was a stranger by the end of the meal. Her immense love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was always felt and never doubted.
Phyllis is survived by a sister, Winifred (Winnie) Drugsvold; her children, Patricia (Greg) Kallhoff of Yutan, Connie (Greg) Griebel of North Platte, Chuck Green of Denver Colo., and Amy (Jake) Kleeb of Clarks; grandchildren, Natalie (Lance) Wang, Eric Kallhoff, Lisa Kallhoff of Omaha, Andrea (Mark) McTaggart of Lincoln, Travis Griebel of North Platte, Brandy (Gerard) Ritz McGowen of Phoenix, Ariz., Sawyer Ritz of Phoenix, Ariz., and Cody Green of Denver, Colo.; a niece, Teri Lee of San Francisco, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Quinn Griebel, Paxton Wang, Penelope McTaggart and Declan McTaggart.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Winona Peirson; her husband, Dale Green; and her grandson, Joshua Green.