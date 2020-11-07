1/1
Phyllis Elizabeth Schatz
1942 - 2020
HASTINGS - Hastings resident Phyllis Elizabeth Schatz, 78, went to meet her Lord on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home at Goldbeck Towers with her family present.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Phyllis was born May 26, 1942, in Buchanan, Mich., to Melvin L. and Eva Jeanne (Todd) Anglemyer. She grew up in Nebraska. Phyllis met and married her husband of 34 years, Frederick William Schatz Sr. They were married Aug. 9, 1967, in O'Neill, and they raised five children together. Phyllis worked at Good Samaritan Village as a housekeeper and at Hastings Pork until she retired.

Phyllis enjoyed going to church, studying her Bible, visiting with her children and their spouses, spending time with her grandchildren and going on picnics.

Survivors include daughters and spouses, Lorraine and Marlin Enquist of Hastings, Bobbi and Darrell Ives of Inland, Gwen and Steve Jurgens of Grand Island and Frieda and Marvin Schatz of Ord; son and spouse, Frederick "Freddie" and Michaela Schatz of Harvard; grandchildren, Michael Enquist, Jozlynn Schatz, LaKayla Schatz, Bailey Orr Schatz, Jodi and Sean Julich, Christopher and Emmie Ives, Derrick Ives, Ryan Brandt, Jacob and Sara Brandt, Jamie and Kayla Wailes, Danny Whitmyer Jr., D.J. Schatz, Emily Schatz and Nawla Schatz; 16 great-grandchildren; and brothers and spouse, Daryl Todd, Steven and Eilene Todd.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick William Schatz Sr.; three sisters, Brenda Shreck, Sharon Cambell and Paula Dahms; two brothers, Wayne Anglemyer and Russell Anglemyer; father, Melvin Anglemyer; mother and stepfather, Eva Jeanne and Harold Todd; and best friend, Taffy.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE 68901
(402) 462-2147
