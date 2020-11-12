1/
Richard E. Stephens Jr.
1936 - 2020
ASHLAND - Richard E. Stephens Jr., 84, of Ashland passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, while in hospice care in Ashland.

Family services will be held at a later time.

Richard "Dick" Stephens Jr. was born to Richard and Carolyn Stephens on July 22, 1936, in Grand Island. He attended Grand Island Public Schools. After graduation, he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he was a member of the golf team. He was a member of the National Guard.

After graduation, he went to work for his father's insurance business. After living in Grand Island for many years, he moved to Littleton, Colo. He later moved to Lincoln, and then to Ashland.

He is survived by his son, Scott Stephens of Grand Island; daughter, Laura Robinson and husband, Jerry, of Grand Island; daughter, Susan Holsteen and husband, Dennis, of Lincoln; and seven grandchildren, Taylor, Emily, and Braden Robinson of Grand Island, Rachael, Dillon, Dalton, and Courtney Holsteen of Lincoln.

Published in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 12, 2020.
